New York Jets Flight Connections 5/12/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. I reminded you all a few months ago that the Jets will have Carl Lawson back this season. With Jermaine Johnson and Lawson on the edge, the Jets ‘should’ have a fearsome duo at the position to give opposing quarterbacks nightmares. Combine that with the interior DL the Jets have, and hopefully that unit performs a lot better than they did a season ago. There’s also plenty of rotational players to help boost production. So, if Saleh can get that defensive unit to play the way we’re accustomed to seeing Saleh’s defenses’ play, this Jets team should look a lot different this upcoming year. The results remain to be seen, but I’m cautiously optimistic going into this season for the first time in a long time. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

