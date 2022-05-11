New York Jets Flight Connections 5/11/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. After having one of the highest dead cap amounts in the NFL a couple of years ago; Joe Douglas has successfully turned that around, too. The Jets now sit at around 2 million in dead cap money, lowest in the NFL. At this point, it is essentially safe to say that Douglas has turned the ship around in nearly every facet imaginable in the organization. The only area where there needs to be improvement now is in the win column. When first coming to the Jets, Douglas was given an incredibly hard job fixing the massive mistakes made by his predecessor, Mike Maccagnan. And, to be honest, he’s done an incredible job. But as we all know, it doesn’t matter how pretty things look, it’s about wins and playoff success. We’ll see if the Jets are set up for that going forward, but it seems like that will be the case sooner than later. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

