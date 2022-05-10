Podcast: Jets Offseason Changes on Defense

On yesterday’s podcast we focused on changes the Jets have made through the offseason on the offensive side of the ball to support Zach Wilson. There are positive developments on that front.

Today we turn our attention to the defensive side of the ball. While supporting the young quarterback is key, the Jets also had to fix their defense. 2021 was a dreadful year for the unit. Through the last decade of struggle, the Jets have frequently put quality defenses on the field and top notch run defenses. That was not the case last year. Robert Saleh’s first year was one to forget on the side of the ball that is his specialty.

The good news is that the team has upgraded in some key spots.

