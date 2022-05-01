New York Jets Flight Connections 05/01/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! The 2022 NFL draft is over, and the Jets got a great haul, at least on paper. Many pundits think the Jets had the best draft in the NFL, which is nice to hear. It will be nicer to actually see this materialize on the field, but that will have to wait. Speaking of waiting, we now enter into a long quiet period before things crank up again at the end of July. In between now and then we have some OTAs, a minicamp, some tryouts. There will still be a few cuts and a few signings. But mostly it will be three months of waiting until we begin to see how this most momentous of offseasons has transformed the Jets, hopefully for the better in a massive way. Until then, we wait.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in May:

Randy Lange - Joe Douglas, Robert Saleh Agree: Jets Had a 'Clear Vision' Through the Draft

Eric Allen and Ethan Greenberg - Jets Get Playmaker RB Breece Hall & Tough-Minded TE Jeremy Ruckert on Day 2

Ryan Dunleavy - Grading the Jets 2022 NFL draft picks: Joe Douglas nails it

Mark Cannizzaro - Jets' top picks must mirror success of 2000 draft class

Brian Costello - Jets receiving wide-scale praise in 2022 NFL Draft twist

Brian Costello - NFL Draft 2022: Jets select Micheal Clemons in Round 4

Brian Costello - Jets pick offensive lineman Max Mitchell in 2002 NFL Draft Round 4

Ryan Dunleavy - 2022 NFL Draft grades for all 32 teams: Ravens, Jets win big

DJ Bien-Aime II - Joe Douglas, Jets back up the talk and surround QB Zach Wilson with playmakers

DJ Bien-Aime II - Jets conclude NFL Draft by adding depth for the trenches

Rich Cimini - New York Jets' brass downplays unfamiliar praise for NFL draft class

Max Goodman - What Ohio State TE Jeremy Ruckert Brings to the New York Jets

Max Goodman - New York Jets Almost Made Trade to Pick Iowa State RB Breece Hall in First Round

Max Goodman - New York Jets Added Toughness With Picks on Day 3 of 2022 NFL Draft

David Wyatt-Hupton - Jets continue to support Zach Wilson

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Insider: Jets Offense Can Be ‘Best in NFL’ With Zach Wilson

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets’ Robert Saleh Pleads With Mekhi Becton: ‘Would Love You Back’

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Urged to Add Chiefs’ DB Tyrann Mathieu: ‘Not Too Late’

Justin Fried - NY Jets conclude incredible draft with confusing DE Micheal Clemons pick

Justin Fried - NY Jets draft ideal developmental swing tackle in Max Mitchell

Tyler Calvaruso - 2022 NFL draft: 4 takeaways from New York Jets picking Max Mitchell

Tyler Calvaruso - 2022 NFL draft: 4 takeaways from New York Jets picking Micheal Clemons

Gary Phillips - 2022 NFL draft: Garrett Wilson models game after old Jets rival

Mason Smoller - New York Jets Finish 2022 NFL Draft Early and Confident

Steve Zavala - Breece Hall sounds off on early expectations for rookie season

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.