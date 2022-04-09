New York Jets Flight Connections 04/09/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! You know things to talk about concerning the Jets have run dry when we get a story about Bilal Powell making a comeback with the Jets. Apparently some innocuous but somewhat cryptic Powell tweets have gotten at least one dude speculating about a Powell comeback. Come on, man, don’t be ridiculous. I could see Powell coming back in some non-player capacity, but anyone speculating about him taking carries in the NFL again has just about run out of things to write about. I was one of Bilal’s biggest fans. I always thought he was chronically underrated by the Jets and Jets fans alike. But that ship has sailed, my friends, and it isn’t returning to harbor.

Perhaps the Jets will have Powell retire in a Jets uniform on a one day contract. That may be what the tweets are about. If so, that would be a nice way for Jets fans to cheer for Powell one last time, and for Powell to formally end a too often overlooked Jets career.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Saturday in April:

Enjoy the day everybody.