Podcast: Is Travon Walker Worth the Risk for the Jets?

The Jets will likely be looking to upgrade their pass rush in the upcoming NFL Draft. As we have gotten closer and closer to the main event, Georgia’s Travon Walker has been linked to the Jets with increasing frequency. On today’s podcast we discuss the potential fit between the Jets and Walker with either the fourth or tenth picks in the upcoming Draft.

Walker comes with an impressive physical profile. His measurements and athletic testing are top of the line for a defensive end prospect. What he lacks is a resume of college production. Walker spent much of his career as a part-time player. He also played in a defense full of NFL talent that wasn’t built to feature him. On today’s show we discuss all of the potential pros and cons a player like this brings to the table.

If you like what you see, subscribe to Locked On Jets and give this episode a thumbs up.