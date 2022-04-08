New York Jets Flight Connections 4/8/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. It’s been reported now that former Jets quarterback Sam Darnold told the team’s front office that they were making a mistake by trading him. That take turned out to be ice cold, as Darnold was benched on more than one occasion during the 2021-22 season for a plethora of quarterbacks. For a team in the Panthers that was stacked both on offense and defense, that says quite a lot. Though it remains to be seen if Zach Wilson is the answer of the future, we know for certain that the answer was not Sam Darnold (and to some people, he never was). Let’s hope the Jets have better luck with Zach Wilson, as the team has essentially been in desperate need of a quarterback since Chad Pennington was under center. We’ll see how it all shakes out. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.
Poll
Did the Jets make a mistake trading Sam Darnold?
-
7%
Yes
-
87%
No
-
4%
Meh
