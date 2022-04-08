New York Jets Flight Connections 4/8/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. It’s been reported now that former Jets quarterback Sam Darnold told the team’s front office that they were making a mistake by trading him. That take turned out to be ice cold, as Darnold was benched on more than one occasion during the 2021-22 season for a plethora of quarterbacks. For a team in the Panthers that was stacked both on offense and defense, that says quite a lot. Though it remains to be seen if Zach Wilson is the answer of the future, we know for certain that the answer was not Sam Darnold (and to some people, he never was). Let’s hope the Jets have better luck with Zach Wilson, as the team has essentially been in desperate need of a quarterback since Chad Pennington was under center. We’ll see how it all shakes out. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Scott Thompson - Sam Darnold told Jets front office they 'made a mistake' by trading him

Ralph Vacchiano - Jets still big-game hunting for a star receiver, with D.K. Metcalf at top of list

Andrew Golden - Why Chris Olave is the best WR prospect for the NY Jets | Film

Randy Lange - Draft Preview | Running Backs: Breece Hall, Kenneth Walker Look Like 1A & 1B

David Wyatt-Hupton - Which NFL draft DT prospect would improve Jets' run defense the most?

David Wyatt-Hupton - Comparing 2022 NFL Draft Edge Prospects

Antonio Losada - Did Derek Stingley Jr.'s pro day put him back on the NY Jets radar?

Tyler Calvaruso - 2022 NFL draft: 8 safeties New York Jets could target

Blake Pace - New York Jets Should Pick Linebacker on Day 2 of 2022 NFL Draft

Stefan Stelling - Zach Wilson has been on a grand tour in the 2022 offseason

Jim Gehman - Where Are They Now: Carl Greenwood

