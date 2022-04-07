Jets Wide Receiver Trade Rumor Roundup

The rumor mill is hot as we approach the 2022 NFL Draft, especially when it comes to wide receiver trades.

Howard Eskin, a Philadelphia sports talk radio host, this week indicated the Jets had reached out to the Seattle Seahawks about DK Metcalf’s availability.

“The Jets were going to offer, and Seattle knew it, the No. 10 pick in the fist round. I’v been told by multiple people when somebody calls Seattle about D.K. Metcalf (they said) ‘We’re not trading him. We’re not trading him.’ They don’t even take the offer,” Eskin said. “They just say ‘Nope’ and they just shut it right down. You can’t even make an offer right now.”

Jets beat writer Connor Hughes disputed the report that the Jets had made a formal offer but otherwise confirmed the team’s interest and Seattle’s reluctance to part with Metcalf.

There’s “no truth” to the report the #Jets offered the No. 10 pick to the #Seahawks for D.K. Metcalf, per multiple sources.



The Jets are interested in a WR. They’d be interested in Metcalf. But there have been no offer because “(Seattle)’s not accepting offers,” per sources. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) April 6, 2022

Seahawks beat writer Brady Henderson suggests the price for Metcalf could begin at multiple first round picks.

In this, from @BradyHenderson: Seahawks want “something in the neighborhood of two firsts as the minimum” for DK Metcalf. https://t.co/AJXN4bRB7p — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) April 7, 2022

While much attention has been directed at whether or not the Jets made a formal offer, these reports generally tell the same story. The Jets would likely have interest if Metcalf was available, but he doesn’t seem available unless the Seahawks get a ridiculous overpay. Seattle might be waiting for a Jamal Adams robbery in reverse.

Of course things might change in the weeks ahead so we will need to wait and see.

Trade rumors have also been buzzing around star Titans wide receiver AJ Brown. Like Metcalf, Brown is entering the final year of his rookie contract. The Titans have been doing their best to downplay trade talks, however. Head coach Mike Vrabel indicated today that Brown is not on the trade block.

Meanwhile in social media monitoring news, Deebo Samuel, another star receiver entering the final year of his rookie deal and in search of a payday, has apparently unfollowed the 49ers.

Things are starting to get interesting. Deebo Samuel has unfollowed the #49ers on IG pic.twitter.com/vxTjDY3fJL — The Game Day NFL (@TheGameDayNFL) April 7, 2022

So make of that what you will.