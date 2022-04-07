New York Jets Flight Connections 4/7/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day! After yesterday’s FC with a ton of mock drafts, today’s FC is much more bare, as topics to write about other than the obvious are coming to a close. That said, rumors have come out that after striking out on Tyreek Hill, the Jets also got denied a trade by the Seattle Seahawks for star wide receiver DK Metcalf. I didn’t think that the Seahawks were ever going to trade Metcalf, and that Lockett being traded was more likely; but it’s great to see Joe Douglas trying to make power moves to improve the team at any cost possible. Offering the 10th pick was a good ‘feeler’, and while I wouldn’t hate if the team offered something else to package it, it doesn’t seem the Seahawks will budge from moving Metcalf anyway. It was worth the try nonetheless. Hopefully JD can figure out a solution for the position as we head into the 2022 season. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

