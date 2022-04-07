Podcast: Setting Expectations for Jets First Round Picks

The Jets still have quite a bit of work to do improving their roster. The good news is the team has a pair of top ten picks in the upcoming NFL Draft.

How valuable are these picks? What are the odds of success? What caliber of player can the team realistically expect?

On today’s podcast we try to answer these questions by looking at the past decade’s worth of picks at four and ten. There are some clear answers. The Jets have good odds to improve their roster, but these picks are not the slam dunk some might make them out to be. There is a perception that a top ten pick is a guaranteed star. That isn’t the case. A good front office can take advantage of multiple early picks, though. We discuss this and more on today’s episode.

