New York Jets Flight Connections 4/6/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. The Tennessee Titans have shut down any rumor speculating that the team will trade star wide receiver AJ Brown; which means another elite wide receiver is off the table for the Jets. That’s unfortunate for the Jets, but was expected. Star wide receivers don’t grow on trees, and while AJ Brown has had some slight injury concerns, he’s an elite player at the position. However, we’ve seen teams rescind on their ‘do not trade X player’ policies before (just look at Russell Wilson and the Seahawks). That said, any hope of a potential trade should be gone by now, and hopefully the Jets are able to land a good receiver in the draft to help complement the stable of players they already have at the position. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

David Wyatt-Hupton - Puzzling Mock Drafts

Ethan Greenberg - Draft Preview | Trio of Bulldog Linebackers Could Be Selected in First 2 Days

Ralph Vacchiano - Jets 7-Round 2022 NFL Mock Draft

Brian Costello - Jets NFL Mock Draft 1.0: 'Sauce' Gardner, George Karlaftis

Mike Rosenstein - NFL Draft 2022: ESPN’s Todd McShay’s latest 1st-round mock projects Jets add elite playmaker for Zach Wilson

Justin Fried - 7 wide receivers the NY Jets can target in the 2022 NFL Draft

Michael Nania - NY Jets draft: Which OT prospect has the best statistical profile?

NewYorkJets.com - Jets to Host Free Draft Party at MetLife Stadium on April 28

NewYorkJets.com - The Official Jets Podcast: A Conversation with GM Joe Douglas (4/5)

Scott Thompson - Titans not taking calls on potential Jets trade target A.J. Brown: report

Max Goodman - New York Jets trade proposal to acquire Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf

Rich Cimini & David Newton - How Sam Darnold trade continues to impact New York Jets, Carolina Panthers a year later

Mitch Harper - Zach Wilson Drops Hype Video Inside BYU Football Practice Facility

Randy Lange - Tackle Greg Senat, a Native New Yorker, Returns to Jets

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day!