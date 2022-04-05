Todd McShay’s Latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft Has the Jets Addressing WR and CB in First Round

Todd McShay of ESPN has released a two round mock draft. The Jets have a pair of picks in the first round and a pair of picks in the second round.

In round one McShay gives the Jets a wide receiver and a cornerback.

This is an interesting mock as Wilson and Gardner are frequently projected to the Jets. From what I have seen, though Gardner is more often the choice at 4 and Wilson at 10.

In the second round, McShay continues to try to fix one of the worst defenses in the league with the team’s pair of selections.

35. New York Jets Arnold Ebiketie, DE, Penn State The Jets opted for Garrett Wilson and Ahmad Gardner to address receiver and cornerback on Day 1, so the edge rush issue got pushed here. Not a problem. Ebiketie always has a pass-rush plan and is one of the more technical edge rushers in the class. He had 9.5 sacks and 46 pressures last season. 38. New York Jets (via CAR) Quay Walker, ILB, Georgia The Jets are back on the clock and can get some linebacker depth behind C.J. Mosley. Walker is a patient run defender and brings value as a coverage linebacker and/or occasional pass-rusher.

What do you think about these picks? Would these selections make you happy? Upset? Somewhere in between? Let us know in the comments.