Todd McShay’s Latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft Has the Jets Addressing WR and CB in First Round

Todd McShay of ESPN has released a two round mock draft. The Jets have a pair of picks in the first round and a pair of picks in the second round.
In round one McShay gives the Jets a wide receiver and a cornerback.
Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
The Jets have to find a true No. 1 receiver for second-year quarterback Zach Wilson, and a Wilson-Wilson connection could be fun to watch for a long time in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Garrett Wilson has elite body control and can regularly make contested plays downfield. New York’s offensive skill position group — which already includes wide receivers Corey Davis, Elijah Moore and Braxton Berrios, running back Michael Carter and tight end C.J. Uzomah — could be sneaky good if its key players stay healthy and keep developing. And yes, it’s yet another spot where an offensive tackle would make some sense, so don’t be surprised if the Jets delay adding to the receiver room to lock in a potential upgrade on the line.
10. New York Jets (via SEA)
Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
There are probably three realistic options here in this scenario: Gardner, Jermaine Johnson II or Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross. But the chance to get Gardner — my No. 5 overall prospect in the class — is too good to ignore. The Jets signed D.J. Reed in free agency, and both Brandin Echols and Bryce Hall are capable starters. But Gardner is the definition of shutdown corner. Consider this: The Jets allowed 116 passing plays for at least 15 yards last season, the second most in the NFL; Gardner didn’t allow that many yards in a single game all year.
This is an interesting mock as Wilson and Gardner are frequently projected to the Jets. From what I have seen, though Gardner is more often the choice at 4 and Wilson at 10.
In the second round, McShay continues to try to fix one of the worst defenses in the league with the team’s pair of selections.
35. New York Jets
Arnold Ebiketie, DE, Penn State
The Jets opted for Garrett Wilson and Ahmad Gardner to address receiver and cornerback on Day 1, so the edge rush issue got pushed here. Not a problem. Ebiketie always has a pass-rush plan and is one of the more technical edge rushers in the class. He had 9.5 sacks and 46 pressures last season.
38. New York Jets (via CAR)
Quay Walker, ILB, Georgia
The Jets are back on the clock and can get some linebacker depth behind C.J. Mosley. Walker is a patient run defender and brings value as a coverage linebacker and/or occasional pass-rusher.
