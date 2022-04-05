Podcast: Jets Impacts from the Saints-Eagles Trade; Ryan Griffin Cut

Yesterday the Saints and the Eagles struck a deal with New Orleans acquiring an extra first round pick. The timing of this deal is interesting. A team usually doesn’t trade for a mid-first round pick three and a half weeks before the Draft. Could the Saints be looking to package their two first round picks for a quarterback?

The Jets could make an ideal trade partner. The picks just acquired match up nicely with the value of the Jets’ first selection in the upcoming NFL Draft. Could the Jets and Saints make good trade partners? Would it be worth it to trade back for multiple first rounders? We discuss these questions on today’s podcast.

We also discuss the departure of Ryan Griffin who was released yesterday. Griffin’s Jets career is over after three years.

Locked On Jets is now on YouTube. Subscribe and give the episode a thumbs up if you like it.