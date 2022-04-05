New York Jets Flight Connections 4/5/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. After signing Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah, it meant that the door would be closing on a few players from the Jets tight end group. Yesterday the Jets released Ryan Griffin, who honestly should have been released sooner. In three years with the team, Griffin totaled less than 100 catches, 1,000 yards, and 10 touchdowns. The Jets haven’t had a reliable option at the position in years, so hopefully the additions of Conklin and Uzomah will at least be able to provide the Jets flexibility and an added dynamic in the offense. We’ll see how the rest of the offense looks as we get closer to the season, but at least there’s the start of a foundation for Zach Wilson going into his second year. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Ryan Moran - What the NY Jets will get from each of their 8 free-agent acquisitions

Phillip Martinez - Jets to meet with standout WR prospects Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave

Andrew Lind - Former Ohio State WRs Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave Visit Jets

Tyler Calvaruso - 2022 NFL draft: 12 wide receivers New York Jets could target

Robby Sabo - Wayne Chrebet breaks down Drake London and talks Tyreek Hill trade

Justin Fried - Another young star WR could emerge as a trade target for the NY Jets

David Wyatt-Hupton - 10 players the Jets coached at the Senior Bowl who they could draft

Matt Johnson - New York Jets 'leery' on top prospect in 2022 NFL Draft

NewYorkJets.com - Jets Mock Draft 11.0 | NFL Network Has Joe Douglas Selecting CB, WR in Round 1

Mike Rosenstein - NFL Draft 2022: NBC’s Peter King’s latest 1st-round mock projects Jets ‘strike gold’ with stud pass rusher, double up on defense

Tyler Calvaruso - New York Jets: Robert Saleh owns up to D.J. Reed mistake with 49ers

Randy Lange - Jets Release Veteran Tight End Ryan Griffin

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.