Ryan Griffin Released by Jets

The Jets will release veteran tight end Ryan Griffin per Adam Schefter.

Griffin was signed by the Jets in 2019 after being let go by Houston. Originally brought in for depth purposes, he ended up in a starting role that year due to the suspension of and subsequent injuries to Chris Herndon.

Griffin responded with his second most productive season in the NFL as he registered 34 catches for 320 yards and a career high 5 touchdowns. A favorite of then-head coach Adam Gase, this was enough to earn him an extension during the season.

Since the extension, Griffin has largely been an afterthought in the Jets offense. He was released on cutdown day to get the Jets to roster compliance and then re-signed the next day. The offseason additions of CJ Uzomah and Tyler Conklin make it unlikely another such reunion will occur. Griffin's days seemed numbered after those signings, and his Jets career now appears to be over.

Relasing Griffin will save the Jets approximately $3 million against the salary cap.