Podcast: Wild Card Players Who Could Impact Jets Draft Strategy

The NFL Draft is approaching for the Jets. Much of the focus on Draft preparation is on the biggest “needs.” These are the perceived positions of greatest weakness.

There is more to the Draft than dealing with obvious needs however, however. Needs can also be subjective. The Jets might not be as confident in certain players on their roster as fans. They might view needs differently than you or me if this is the case.

On today’s podcast we discuss three wild cards, Mekhi Becton, Bryce Hall, and Quincy Williams. The team’s view on these three could have major implications for Draft strategy. If the Jets are confident in them, their positions might not be a high priority. It is possible the team could target players at their positions, though, if faith isn’t strong. I’ll explain what I mean on the show.

