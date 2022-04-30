Your 2022 New York Jets Draft Class

The 2022 NFL Draft is now in the books for the New York Jets, barring a late trade back into the draft. The New York Jets’ wowed us in the first round, making three selections, all of which many had pegged in the first 10 to 15 prospects in this year’s draft. With the selections of cornerback Sauce Gardner, wide receiver Garrett Wilson and edge defender Jermaine Johnson II, the Jets addressed three of their biggest needs, took what many regarded as the best cornerback and wide receiver in the draft, converted weaknesses into potential strengths, and laid the foundation for what we hope to be a resurgent Jets team in the years to come. It was a tour de force, at least on paper. We’ll see how this plays out in real life, but for today it’s difficult not to be excited by that first round.

The Jets continued in the second round by trading up to select running back Breece Hall, who was widely regarded as the best running back in this year’s draft class. Hall combines with Michael Carter for what could potentially become one of the best running back duos in the NFL. The Jets then continued to build the offense for Zach Wilson, selecting promising tight end Jeremy Ruckert. To conclude the draft, the Jets obtained a couple of depth pieces in the trenches with the selections of offensive tackle Max Mitchell and defensive end Micheal Clemons.

In the end the Jets got a number of players considered the best prospects at their respective positions in this draft class. With these draft choices, along with the Jets’ free agent class, the Jets converted multiple positions from major weaknesses into potential strengths. The Jets also went a long way towards supporting Zach Wilson with as many weapons as possible, as well as with upgrades to the offensive line. Nobody knows what the future holds, but it’s difficult not to be excited about the prospects for a potential major imminent turnaround in this lowly franchise.

Here is your New York Jets draft class of 2022:

Round 1 (4th overall) Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, Cornerback, Cincinnati

Round 1 (10th overall) Garrett Wilson, Wide Receiver, Ohio State

Round 1 (26th overall) Jermaine Johnson II, EDGE, Florida State

Round 2 (36th overall) Breece Hall, Running Back, Iowa State

Round 3 (101st overall) Jeremy Ruckert, Tight End, Ohio State

Round 4 (111th overall) Max Mitchell, Offensive Tackle, Louisiana-Lafayette

Round 5 (117th overall) Micheal Clemons, EDGE, Texas A&M