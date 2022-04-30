2022 NFL Draft Results: Jets Select Micheal Clemons With 117th Overall Pick

The New York Jets have selected defensive lineman Micheal Clemons out of Texas A&M with the 117th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Micheal Clemons is a 6’3”, 265 pound defensive lineman. Clemons projects as an edge defender with the Jets. Clemons does not have great speed or agility. He plays with strength, violence, toughness and an outstanding motor. Clemons had some off the field issues in 2021 and was suspended for the first game of the season after he was arrested on weapons possession and marijuana possession charges. Clemons projects as a rotational guy for the Jets’ defensive line and he adds to the plethora of young talent the Jets have been accumulating on the front four.

With this pick the Jets 2022 draft is concluded, barring the team trading back into the draft.