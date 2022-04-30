2022 NFL Draft Results: Jets Select Max Mitchell With 111th Overall Pick

The New York Jets have selected offensive tackle Max Mitchell out of the University of Louisiana-Lafayette with the 111th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Max Mitchell is a 22 year old, 6’6”, 307 pound offensive tackle. Mitchell was the #1 graded offensive tackle in this draft class by Pro Football Focus. In 2021 Mitchell earned Third Team AP All American honors at tackle. Mitchell can play left or right tackle. He has good feet for the position and he has been lauded for his toughness and leadership qualities. Mitchell will likely start as a swing tackle for the Jets before ideally sliding into a starting role in years to come.

The Jets have one remaining pick in the 2022 NFL draft, #117 overall in the fourth round.