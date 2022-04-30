2022 NFL Draft Rounds 4-7 Discussion Thread

We have reached the final day of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Jets have added five players in the first three rounds. Last night the team traded up to get Iowa State running back Breece Hall in the second round and drafted Ohio State tight end Jeremy Ruckert near the end of the third round. This came after a first round where the Jets made three selections, Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, and Jermaine Johnson.

Day three could be a very quick one for the Jets. Usually things drag into the late afternoon and early evening. This one is set up to be different. The Jets own two of the first twelve selections today at 111 and 117. Because of trades, those are the only two picks the team currently has. So barring any additional trades to add subsequent picks, you might be able to enjoy your afternoon.

