A Look at New York Jets 2022 NFL Draft Grades After Rounds 2 and 3

After the second night of the NFL Draft, grades from media members continue to roll in.

Let’s see what they have to say. Before we do that, I will demand that you adhere to the most important rule we have.

Draft grades are stupid...unless they praise the Jets.

The Jets traded a fifth-round pick to move up two spots (from No. 38 to 36) to get running back Breece Hall , and they have now taken my top-ranked cornerback ( Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner ), wide receiver ( Garrett Wilson ) and running back in this class. Really nice job so far.

Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

Strengths: Elite vision, patient runner, quick feet with excellent lateral agility and contact balance, consistently maximizes what’s available

Weaknesses: Heavy workload, must improve pass protection

Iowa State’s Breece Hall dominated Big 12 competition for multiple years even though he won’t turn 21 until after the NFL draft.

The two-time All-American amassed a whopping 800 total touches in three seasons, which raises concerns about the miles on his tires. However, he should still have fresh legs entering the NFL as one of the youngest prospects in this year’s draft class.

Hall played in 36 of 38 possible games during his collegiate career. One of those missed absences came when he chose to opt out of the Cyclones’ bowl game this past season.

In the NFL, Hall likely won’t serve as a bell-cow. But he can have a similar impact thanks to his fantastic vision, which allows him to be extremely patient while waiting for a sliver to open and then explode through quickly closing holes.

Because of his style of play, Hall doesn’t look like one of the most athletic ball-carriers in the last 35 years. But he is. According to Pro Football Network’s Kent Lee Platte, the 217-pound back posted the ninth-highest relative athletic score during that period.

Basically, Hall is young, explosive and productive, with all of the inherent subtleties to play running back at a high level.

Michael Carter showed promise as a rookie, but Hall is a completely different type of runner. New York’s ground attack is predicated on the outside zone scheme the Shanahan family made famous, and Hall’s vision will make him deadly when running the scheme.

The Jets now have a true RB1.

Grade: A

Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State

Strengths: True Y-tight end, consistent physical presence in blocking schemes, can threaten the seam and make tough catches outside his frame

Weaknesses: Limited usage in passing game, overaggressive at times, can get out of control, lacks fluidity in routes

The Ohio State Buckeyes offense hasn’t featured the tight end position for decades. Rickey Dudley, whom the Oakland Raiders drafted in the first round in 1996, is the last Buckeyes tight end to eclipse 500 receiving yards in a season.

So, Jeremy Ruckert’s 615 career receiving yards in four seasons shouldn’t be viewed as an indictment of his receiving skills. Instead, his ability to haul in 26 receptions for 309 yards this past season in a wide receiver-friendly offense that featured three first-round talents in Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba (not eligible until next year) is impressive.

The 21-year-old has the ability to grow into a featured Y-tight end in the NFL. That designation is important, because the 6’5”, 250-pounder can immediately help an offense as an in-line option and lead blocker, which is where he excelled for Ohio State.

Ruckert has the physical ability to be a better receiver. However, NFL coaches know what they’re getting when it comes to him doing the little things at the position to be successful.

The New York Jets have done very well for themselves during the first days of the draft, and the franchise ended Day 2 strongly with the addition of Bleacher Report’s TE1.

With Ruckert, C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin on the roster, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur can lean into 12-personnel packages with Corey Davis and Garrett Wilson now working outside the numbers.

Grade: A