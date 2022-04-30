New York Jets Flight Connections 04/30/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! Two days down, one day to go in the 2022 NFL draft. In a stark contrast with many past Jets drafts, so far the Jets have been getting rave reviews. It’s a weird feeling as a Jets fan to have so many people saying the Jets “won” the draft. Obviously none of these guys have done anything yet in the NFL, and it could still all go south, but for the moment, it’s nice to bask in the near universal approval of the NFL community.
Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Saturday in April:
Eric Allen - Jubilant Jets Got Better on Day 1 of the NFL Draft
Randy Lange - Jermaine Johnson: Jets 'Said They'd Come Get Me and That's What They Did'
Brian Costello - NFL Draft 2022: Jets pick tight end Jeremy Ruckert in third round
Brian Costello - NFL Draft: Jets trade with Giants, draft Breece Hall
Ryan Glasspiegel - Jets' Deebo Samuel offer was No. 10 pick, fifth-rounder to 49ers
Brian Costello - NFL Draft 2022: Jets' Jermain Johnson risk one worth taking
Jenna Lemoncelli - Jermaine Johnson celebrates with Jets fans at 2022 NFL Draft
DJ Bien-Aime II - Jets add two skill players in Iowa State RB Breece Hall and Ohio State TE Jeremy Ruckert
DJ Bien-Aime II - Jets supercharged their rebuild after knocking it out of the park on draft night
Max Goodman - New York Jets Pick Ohio State TE Jeremy Ruckert in Third Round of 2022 NFL Draft
Max Goodman - Iowa State RB Breece Hall Excited to Play With New York Jets RB Michael Carter
Max Goodman - What the New York Jets Offered in Trade For San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel
Max Goodman - New York Jets First Round Pick Ahmad Gardner Idolized Former Jets CB Darrelle Revis
Blake Pace - Grading New York Jets First Round Picks From 2022 NFL Draft
Max Goodman - Inside the New York Jets Trade to Pick EDGE Jermaine Johnson in 2022 NFL Draft
David Wyatt-Hupton - Wilson to Wilson, Some Sauce & JJ
Glenn Naughton - Jets Select Ohio State Tight End Jeremy Ruckert With Pick 101
Glenn Naughton - Jets Trade up to Pick 36, Snag Iowa State Running Back Breece Hall
Glenn Naughton - With so Many new Assets, Time has Arrived for Saleh's Defense to Perform
Craig Epstein - Thoughts on the NY Jets' massive first-round 2022 NFL Draft haul
Scott Mitchell - Analyzing how Sauce Gardner fits in on the NY Jets defense
Tyler Calvaruso - 2022 NFL draft: 6 takeaways from New York Jets picking Breece Hall
Tyler Calvaruso - 2022 NFL draft: 6 takeaways from Jets picking Jermaine Johnson
Tyler Calvaruso - 2022 NFL draft: 6 takeaways from New York Jets picking Ahmad Gardner
Matt Parkinson - Rookie Rewind: Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner
Sam DiGiovanni - Jets rumors: New York's lowball trade offer for 49ers star Deebo Samuel, revealed
Sean Barnard - 3 early predictions for Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner in his rookie season with the Jets
Here are your missed connections from yesterday.
Enjoy the day everybody.
Poll
How do you grade Joe Douglas’ offseason so far?
-
84%
A
-
11%
B
-
0%
C
-
0%
D
-
0%
F
-
2%
Why are we always ignoring E? What did E ever do to deserve this?
Loading comments...