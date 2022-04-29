Jets trade up to 36th overall pick, select Breece Hall

The New York Jets have traded picks No. 38 and No. 146 to the New York Giants in exchange for pick No. 36.

With the No. 36 overall pick in the 2nd round of the 2022 NFL draft, the Jets then selected Breece Hall out of Iowa State.

Breece Hall is a 20 year old, 5’11”, 220 pound running back. Hall is an athletic freak with 4.39 40 speed and a 40 inch vertical. Hall posted back to back 1400+ yards, 20+ touchdown seasons in 2020 and 2021 for Iowa State. He was First Team AP All American and Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2021. Hall brings an explosive element with power to the running game and is also an experienced and effective pass catcher. Hall projects as a three down back in the NFL and future Pro Bowl player. Hall and Michael Carter have the potential to give the Jets one of the best running back duos in the NFL. The Jets continue to bring in talent to support young quarterback Zach Wilson.

The Jets remaining picks in the 2022 NFL draft are as follows:

Third Round: Pick #101

Fourth Round: Pick #111

Fourth Round: Pick #117