2022 NFL Draft: Jets Pick Breece Hall, Do You Approve?

By MacGregor Wells

NCAA Football: Texas Christian at Iowa State Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

After trading picks #38 and #146 to the New York Giants to move up to #36, with the 36th overall selection in the 2022 NFL draft the New York Jets have selected Breece Hall out of Iowa State University.

The Jets needed a running back to pair with Michael Carter. Hall is widely considered to be the best running back in this draft and a potential three down back in the NFL. He and Michael Carter have the potential to become one of the best running back duos in the NFL. That sounds pretty good to me. How about you?

