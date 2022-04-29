2022 NFL Draft Results: Jets Select Jeremy Ruckert With 101st Overall Pick

The New York Jets have selected tight end Jeremy Ruckert out of Ohio State University with the 101st overall pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Jeremy Ruckert is a 21 year old, 6’ 6”, 250 pound tight end. Ruckert may be the best blocking tight end in this draft class and he has underrated ball skills as a receiver. Given time to develop behind C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin, Ruckert has the opportunity to eventually develop into a plus starting tight end in the NFL. With their two free agent tight end additions and Ruckert, the Jets have completely transformed a moribund tight end room in one offseason.

Ther Jets continue to add weapons for Zach Wilson in a hugely upgraded Jets offense.

The Jets remaining picks in the 2022 NFL draft are as follows:

Fourth Round: Pick #111

Fourth Round: Pick #117