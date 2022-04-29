2022 NFL Draft Day Two Discussion Thread

Tonight we have the second and third rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Jets begin the night already having three new players selected in the first round. Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, and Jermaine Johnson were picked. All three play premium positions. All three are likely to be immediate starters.

The team is not done, though. The Jets own an early pick in tonight’s second round thanks to last year’s trade of Sam Darnold to Carolina. They also have a late third rounder which used to be an early third rounder before last night’s trade up for Jermaine Johnson. The Jets could also conceivably add extra picks through the night, although that is no guarantee.

Who will the Jets add tonight? We will need to watch and find out. Leave your thoughts on night two of the 2022 NFL Draft below as the Jets look to continue their roster upgrade.