5 Offensive Lineman the Jets Could Target

Round one is in the books for the New York Jets, and what a night it was. But in the midst of the euphoria, there is still work to be done as Joe Douglas goes back to work tonight. The Jets still have two picks to make on day two (#38 & #101) but it wouldn’t shock me to see Joe Douglas trade down at some point to pick up some further selections.

I always found the idea of taking an offensive lineman in the first round a strange proposition, the narrative around Mekhi Becton reached ridiculous levels. I for one am glad the Jets navigated away from a first-round lineman, but I do believe we’ll see a lineman taken at some point.

Depth is a good thing, maybe the best of thing...no, that’s hope, but depth comes a close second. So who could the Jets target tonight to improve their offensive line depth?

Here are five options.

Zach Tom - Wake Forrest

I think Zach Tom is a better pro prospect than Trevor Penning...there I said it. Tom is technically one of the better prospects in the draft, he understands leverage and has + athleticism. His hands are already pro-ready and while he doesn’t have the strength that some teams covet, he does have the football instincts and IQ. With the ability to play tackle and center, he offers some positional versatility as well.

Bernhard Raimann - Central Michigan

The Jets got a good luck at Raimann down in Mobile at the Senior Bowl and the 6’6 300lb tackle didn’t disappoint. He’s relatively raw having transitioned to the offensive line from tight end in 2020, but his athleticism makes him an appealing option for the Jets and their zone-based scheme. Technically he’s quite refined for a player who’s so new to the position but he could do with a year on the sidelines with a good coaching staff, which is exactly what the Jets could offer.

Logan Bruss - Wisconsin

Bruss hasn’t received a ton of attention during the draft process but he offers positional versatility having appeared at both guard and tackle. Wisconsin runs a heavy zone scheme which is why he’s making an appearance on this list, his natural athleticism and powerful hands make him an intriguing prospect, and while I wouldn’t touch him until around that 100 pick mark, he could sit and learn and offer good depth for the Jets interior.

Luke Goedeke - Central Michigan

It’s not often you’ll find two linemen from Central Michigan on the same list, but here we are. Goedeke started his college career at Division III Wisconsin-Stevens Point before moving from TE to RT with Central Michigan. He has enough strength and quickness to play inside or out, but his modest length may push him inside to guard at the next level. He’s got the ability to move people in the run games and his refined punch already looks NFL-ready. He’s definitely an interesting prospect to watch on day two.

Dylan Parham - Memphis

Parham is a prospect who can play either guard spot and may find himself landing at center in the NFL, his run blocking is far ahead of his pass protection and he’s likely a 4th round pick, but considering the Jets pick right at the back of the 3rd round he may be an option. He doesn’t have that elite size, but he does have the strength and hand technique to rock defensive lineman, I’m not sure if he has the natural athleticism and lateral ability to play our zone scheme, but he does have + body control and a motor that runs constantly hot.