2022 NFL Draft Podcast: Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, and Jermaine Johnson Are Now New York Jets

I’m sure you can guess the topic of our podcast today.

The Jets had a big opening round of the 2022 NFL Draft making three selections. They entered the night with picks four and ten. These were used on cornerback Sauce Gardner of Cincinnati and wide receiver Garrett Wilson of Ohio State.

The night did not end there, however. The Jets moved up from pick 35 to nab defensive end Jermaine Johnson of Florida State. Heading into the evening one of the biggest questions was whether the Jets would address both core needs of wide receiver and defensive end or bolster cornerback by taking the talented Gardner. The answer as it turned out was all of the above. I break down my thoughts on an exciting first round.

