New York Jets Flight Connections 4/29/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. The Jets made a big splash on the first day of the draft, selecting ‘Sauce’ Gardner at 4, Garrett Wilson at 10, and trading up to select Edge Rusher Jermaine Johnson with the 26th pick of the NFL draft. On its face, the Jets ‘killed’ the draft, in a good way. Gardner was my personal favorite CB prospect, and while I would’ve preferred Chris Olave - who went at 11 to the Saints - Wilson is a great WR prospect as well. Douglas couldn’t have gone wrong with either Ohio State product. On top of that, the trade up for Johnson is a steal on its face as well, considering the Edge Rusher was expected to be taken much earlier in the 1st Round of the draft. It remains to be seen how everything will pan out, but if you’re a Jets fan, you have to be happy. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

