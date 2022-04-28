2022 NFL Draft: Jets pick Jermaine Johnson II, do you approve?

With the 26th overall selection in the 2022 NFL draft, the New York Jets have selected Jermaine Johnson II out of Florida State University.

The Jets needed an edge rusher and Johnson was projected to go as high as #4 overall in this draft. While I don’t know if I would have been in favor of the Jets drafting Johnson that high, at #26 overall this feels like a bargain pick. The Jets now have Carl Lawson, John Franklin-Myers and Jermaine Johnson II at the top of their edge rusher rotation. That sounds pretty good to me. How about you?