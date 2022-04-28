2022 NFL Draft Results: Jets select Jermaine Johnson II with 26th overall pick

The New York Jets have selected defensive end Jermaine Johnson II out of Florida State University with the 26th overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Jermaine Johnson II is a 23 year old, 6’ 5”, 255 pound edge defender. Johnson had 14 sacks in just 12 games with Florida State in 2021. He has excellent length, speed and bend. Johnson was something of a late bloomer, as he had only six sacks in the prior two seasons combined before his breakout season of 2021. In addition to his pass rushing prowess, Johnson is effective setting the edge and defending the run, making him one of the best all around edge defenders in this draft class.

The selection of Johnson, along with the return from injury of Carl Lawson, gives the Jets a potentially lethal pass rushing duo, if Lawson is fully healthy and Johnson develops as hoped. With Robert Saleh’s defense heavily dependent on pressure from the front four, this selection sets the Jets up for major improvement on that front in the near future.