2022 NFL Draft: Jets pick Garrett Wilson, do you approve?

With the 10th overall selection in the 2022 NFL draft, the New York Jets have selected Garrett Wilson out of Ohio State University.

The Jets needed a third wide receiver to add to Corey Davis and Elijah Davis in the starting lineup. Wilson may be the best wide receiver in this draft class. He adds speed, elite route running and YAC ability to the Jets offense and another weapon for Zach Wilson.

Wilson creates separation effortlessly with great lateral quickness. He is perhaps the best route runner in this draft class and is explosive out of breaks. Wilson is very effective creating yards after the catch and has extensive experience playing outside and in the slot. The selection of Garrett Wilson gives the Jets a polished route runner with great speed.

That sounds good to me. How about you? Do you approve of the Jets selecting Garrett Wilson with the 10th overall pick?