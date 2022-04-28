 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

2022 NFL Draft: Jets pick Garrett Wilson, do you approve?

The Ohio State wide reciever is heading to New York

By MacGregor Wells
/ new
Michigan State v Ohio State Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

With the 10th overall selection in the 2022 NFL draft, the New York Jets have selected Garrett Wilson out of Ohio State University.

The Jets needed a third wide receiver to add to Corey Davis and Elijah Davis in the starting lineup. Wilson may be the best wide receiver in this draft class. He adds speed, elite route running and YAC ability to the Jets offense and another weapon for Zach Wilson.

Wilson creates separation effortlessly with great lateral quickness. He is perhaps the best route runner in this draft class and is explosive out of breaks. Wilson is very effective creating yards after the catch and has extensive experience playing outside and in the slot. The selection of Garrett Wilson gives the Jets a polished route runner with great speed.

That sounds good to me. How about you? Do you approve of the Jets selecting Garrett Wilson with the 10th overall pick?

Poll

Do you approve of the New York Jets selecting Garrett Wilson with the 10th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft?

view results
  • 86%
    Yes
    (278 votes)
  • 13%
    No
    (45 votes)
323 votes total Vote Now

More From Gang Green Nation

Loading comments...