2022 NFL Draft Results: Jets select Garrett Wilson with 10th overall pick

The New York Jets have selected wide receiver Garrett Wilson out of Ohio State University with the 10th overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Garrett Wilson is a 21 year old, 6’ 0”, 180 pound wide receiver. Wilson had a great 2021 season with 1058 receiving yards, 12 touchdowns and 15 yards per reception.

Wilson has excellent speed and outstanding body control. He creates separation effortlessly with great lateral quickness. He is perhaps the best route runner in this draft class and is explosive out of breaks. Wilson is very effective creating yards after the catch and has extensive experience playing outside and in the slot. The selection of Garrett Wilson gives the Jets a polished route runner with great speed. If Wilson develops as hoped, the addition of him to the Jets receiver room will give the Jets some serious juice at the position.

The Jets remaining picks in the 2022 NFL draft are as follows:

Second Round: Pick #35

Second Round: Pick #38

Third Round: Pick #69

Fourth Round: Pick #111

Fourth Round: Pick #117

Fifth Round: Pick #146

Fifth Round: Pick #163