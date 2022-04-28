2022 NFL Draft: Jets pick Ahmad Gardner, do you approve?

With the fourth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the New York Jets have selected Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner out of the University of Cincinnati.

The Jets cornerback room was one of the weakest in the NFL in recent years. To address the problem, the Jets signed D.J. Reed in free agency, and now they have added the uber-talented Ahmad Gardner to the room. This potentially turns the Jets cornerback position from a major weakness to a major strength in one offseason. That sounds good to me.

Gardner is a 21 year old, 6’ 3”, 190 pound cornerback who never allowed a touchdown pass in his college career. He has ideal length and speed for the cornerback position. Gardner is able to thrive in both man and zone coverage schemes. He has excellent ball skills and projects as a top shutdown cornerback in the NFL.

What do you think of that? Do you approve of the Jets selecting Ahmad Gardner with the 4th overall pick?