2022 NFL Draft Results: Jets select cornerback Ahmad Gardner with 4th overall pick

The New York Jets have selected cornerback Ahmad Gardner out of the University of Cincinnati with the 4th overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Ahmad Gardner is a 21 year old, 6’ 3”, 190 pound cornerback who never allowed a touchdown pass in his college career. He has ideal length and speed for the cornerback position. Gardner is able to thrive in both man and zone coverage schemes. He has excellent ball skills and projects as a top shutdown cornerback in the NFL. In 2021 Gardner played 14 games and allowed just 131 passing yards in coverage, an average of less than 10 yards per game. He allowed a passer rating of 22.6 in 2021. That is considerably below the passer rating a quarterback would earn if he simply threw the ball into the ground every play.

With the selection of Gardner, along with the signing of D.J. Reed earlier this offseason, the Jets have quickly turned a weakness into a potential strength. If Gardner develops as expected, the Jets could have one of the best cornerback rooms in the NFL in a year or two.

The Jets remaining picks in the 2022 NFL draft are as follows:

First Round: Pick #10

Second Round: Pick #35

Second Round: Pick #38

Third Round: Pick #69

Fourth Round: Pick #111

Fourth Round: Pick #117

Fifth Round: Pick #146

Fifth Round: Pick #163