2022 NFL Draft First Round Discussion Thread

We ask you kindly to not post spoilers of a pick. Do not discuss any selection until you see it made on a broadcast showing the NFL Draft.

Tonight is the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

This is the latest best chance for the Jets to accelerate their rebuild. The team begins the night with a pair of top ten picks. The Jets also have a pair of early second round picks they could potentially use to move back into the first round to add a third pick should they so desire.

There are also plenty of rumors out there about a potential trade for a star like Deebo Samuel of San Francisco.

The long offseason of waiting is almost over. Jets fans have been anticipating this night for almost three months. It is time to add some premium talent to the roster.

Leave your comments below as the Jets look to add the stars of tomorrow.