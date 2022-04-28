Jets Fans Want Edge Rusher Addressed First in the 2022 NFL Draft

Welcome to our latest installment of SB Nation Reacts.

With the NFL Draft upon us, this week we asked what position group Jets fans want prioritized first. The poll result was a landslide.

I would guess Jets fans were voting strategically here. With Carl Lawson returning, edge rusher is probably not the most glaring hole on the roster. However, there is a question mark across from Lawson. It is a critical position, and much of the top talent in this year’s Draft class is at the edge spot.

For much of the offseason, edge rusher has felt like the most likely outcome for the fourth overall pick. We will find out soon whether that is the direction the Jets go.

