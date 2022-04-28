 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Deebo Samuel Trade Rumors: Trade Could Happen When the Jets Are on the Clock

By John B
NFL: NFC Divisional Round-San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft, there is a lot of focus on 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

The All Pro has asked his team for a trade. The Jets are a logical fit since they have a coaching staff Samuel is familiar with, a similar offensive system to the one he thrived with San Francisco, and a desperate need to add a top notch receiver.

Tim Kamakawi, of The Athletic’s San Francisco bureau, indicates a trade could happen during the Draft.

ESPN Jets beat writer Rich Cimini is apparently hearing the same thing.

Of course the ten minutes the Jets are on the clock would not be enough time to work through all of the things that need to be settled for a trade of this complexity.

Most likely if there is mutual interest in striking a deal, the Jets and 49ers will have a framework in place before the Draft begins. This includes all matters related to Samuel, including the terms of a contract extension. Once the Jets are on the clock, the two teams would check in to decide whether they are going to go through with the deal.

Either way it should be an exciting night.

