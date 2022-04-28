Deebo Samuel Trade Rumors: Trade Could Happen When the Jets Are on the Clock

Ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft, there is a lot of focus on 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

The All Pro has asked his team for a trade. The Jets are a logical fit since they have a coaching staff Samuel is familiar with, a similar offensive system to the one he thrived with San Francisco, and a desperate need to add a top notch receiver.

Tim Kamakawi, of The Athletic’s San Francisco bureau, indicates a trade could happen during the Draft.

Likely wouldn't be announced until/unless 49ers have a deal AND the player they want is still there. Would be a trade on the clock.



Put it this way: If I didn't think a Deebo trade was a live possibility, I wouldn't go to 49ers HQ tomorrow.



And I'm going to 49ers HQ tomorrow. https://t.co/k0gwt30dWj — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) April 28, 2022

ESPN Jets beat writer Rich Cimini is apparently hearing the same thing.

What I’m hearing: Deebo Samuel/Jets ain’t dead yet. This sets up the possibility of the ultimate draft-night drama. Quite possible both teams waiting to see what’s available at 10 before pulling trigger. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) April 28, 2022

Of course the ten minutes the Jets are on the clock would not be enough time to work through all of the things that need to be settled for a trade of this complexity.

Most likely if there is mutual interest in striking a deal, the Jets and 49ers will have a framework in place before the Draft begins. This includes all matters related to Samuel, including the terms of a contract extension. Once the Jets are on the clock, the two teams would check in to decide whether they are going to go through with the deal.

Either way it should be an exciting night.