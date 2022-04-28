Podcast: Draft Day for the Jets

Jets fans have been waiting for this night since January. Tonight the 2022 NFL Draft begins. The Jets currently have two of the top ten picks.

On today’s podcast I look at the possibilities for the evening. The Jets could do what many of us have expected them to do for months and pick a defensive end at 4 and a wide receiver at 10. They could go in a different direction and try to fortify a unit that is already relatively strong like cornerback or offensive line. Additionally, they could work the phones and execute a trade. All eyes are currently on Deebo Samuel, but it is also possible the team could move down in the first round. Additionally the team could move up from 35 to add a third pick in the opening round. I discuss it all today.

Locked On Jets is on YouTube. Subscribe and give the episode a thumbs up if you like it.