When and how to watch the 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft begins tonight.

Thursday will have the first round. Tomorrow night will be rounds two and three, while the event concludes Saturday with rounds four through seven.

Tonight’s festivities begin at 8:00 pm Eastern. Tomorrow things get started an hour earlier at 7:00 pm Eastern. Saturday we have an early start as the fourth round kicks off at noon Eastern.

The Draft will be shown on ESPN, NFL Network, and ABC. It will also be streamed on the ESPN app and the NFL Mobile app if you can’t be near a TV but would like to watch.

You definitely will want to be watching early all three days. The Jets own two of the first ten selections that will be made on Thursday and two of the first six on Friday. Meanwhile on Saturday the team’s final pick falls in the fifth round. (Of course this is subject to change pending trades.)