Jets NFL Draft/Deebo Samuel Podcast Mailbag

Today we have our final podcast mailbag before the 2020 NFL Draft. Thanks as always to the listeners who submit these questions. Mailbags cannot happen without mailbag questions. As is usually the case, there were more excellent questions than there was time to answer all of them. If your question went unanswered this week and remains applicable after the Draft, feel free to send it next week. If it has an expiration date of this weekend, I apologize for not getting to it.

Today we discuss the proper price of a Deebo Samuel trade, how the Jets can quickly become a competitive football team, the concept of trading up from 35 to get a third pick in the first round, good wide receiver prospects for day two and/or three, what the Jets will actually do with their picks, and more.

Thanks for listening/watching. Subscribe and give the episode a thumbs up if you like it.