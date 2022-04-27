New York Jets Flight Connections 4/27/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Finally some news not concerning the draft or Deebo Samuel, as the Jets have officially exercised the 5th-year option of NT Quinnen Williams. Williams hasn’t been the ‘can’t miss’ prospect that he was deemed to be since he was drafted by the Jets, but he has been much better than people would like to give him credit for. Hopefully going into this season he’s able to show exactly why he was taken so early by the Jets, and proves doubters wrong. In other news, 9-year Jets’ veteran Bilal Powell signed a one-day contract with the team to retire as a member of the Jets. Powell was always a fan favorite and perhaps could have had better success on other teams, but chose to stay in NY. You have to admire him for that. With only one more day until the draft, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Randy Lange - One Final Signature for Bilal Powell, 'to Understand I'm a Jet for Life'

Randy Lange - 7 Things to Know About Bilal Powell After Officially Retiring as a Jet

Scott Thompson - Jets make Quinnen Williams' fifth-year option official

Randy Lange - C Connor McGovern: His Knee Is '100 Percent,' He Gives Thumbs-Up to Jets' Offseason

Michael Nania - Many in NFL believe Mekhi Becton will 'never put on a Jets jersey again'

Andrew Golden - NFL draft "All-Gas" Team: Which players best fit Robert Saleh's mantra?

Geoff Magliocchetti - Wayne Chrebet lauds Garrett Wilson as NFL draft day looms for Jets

Ryan Moran - Is linebacker a bigger NY Jets draft need than many realize?

Michael Golden - 3 small-school prospects the NY Jets could target in the 2022 NFL Draft

David Wyatt-Hupton - Two highly athletic potential UDFAs for NY Jets to target

David Wyatt-Hupton - My All-UDFA Defensive Line-up

Adam Zagoria - Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway to announce a Jets pick during NFL Draft

Mike Rosenstein - NFL insider pumps the brakes on Jets-49ers Deebo Samuel trade rumors

Geoff Magliocchetti - The New York Jets' 2022 opponents, ranked by prime time probability

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.