New York Jets 2022 NFL Draft Poll

Who do you think the Jets will pick at spots #4 and at #10? The debate has raged over the last few months with the discussion getting more heated as the minutes tick by. Well it’s near drafting time so let’s see how great a prognosticator you are. I will list 10 players at each spot including a TRADE as well. See if you can climb into the head of Joe Douglas and predict the future in the Draft.

We will see the totals of each area to see how our crowd did.

If you are so bold (and I know many of you are) you can share your picks in the comments below for bragging rights for the winner. know Newman thinks he has the edge with his odds info but we shall see.

Pick #4)

Poll Who will the Jets select with Pick #4 1) Aidan Hutchinson Michigan DE

2) Evan Neal Alabama OT

3) Ikem Ekwonu N.C. State OT/G

4) Kyle Hamilton Notre Dame S

5) Sauce Gardner Cincinnati CB

6) Travon Walker Georgia DT/DE

7) Kavon Thibodeaux Oregon DE

8) Garrett Wilson Ohio st WR

9) Jermaine Johnson FSU DE

10) Derek Stingley LSU CB

11) Trade Pick vote view results 4% 1) Aidan Hutchinson Michigan DE (26 votes)

2% 2) Evan Neal Alabama OT (16 votes)

18% 3) Ikem Ekwonu N.C. State OT/G (117 votes)

0% 4) Kyle Hamilton Notre Dame S (4 votes)

20% 5) Sauce Gardner Cincinnati CB (130 votes)

3% 6) Travon Walker Georgia DT/DE (21 votes)

35% 7) Kavon Thibodeaux Oregon DE (223 votes)

0% 8) Garrett Wilson Ohio st WR (5 votes)

9% 9) Jermaine Johnson FSU DE (60 votes)

0% 10) Derek Stingley LSU CB (2 votes)

5% 11) Trade Pick (33 votes) 637 votes total Vote Now

Pick #10

Poll Who will the Jets select with pick #10 1) Charles Cross Miss st OT

2) Trent McDuffie Wash CB

3) Chris Olave Ohio st WR

4) Jameson Williams Alabama WR

5) Drake London USC WR

6) Garrett Wilson Ohio st WR

7) Jermaine Johnson II FSU DE

8) Derek Stingley LSU CB

9) Kyle Hamilton Notre Dame S

10) Another player

11) Trade Pick vote view results 0% 1) Charles Cross Miss st OT (3 votes)

0% 2) Trent McDuffie Wash CB (1 vote)

1% 3) Chris Olave Ohio st WR (6 votes)

23% 4) Jameson Williams Alabama WR (134 votes)

19% 5) Drake London USC WR (111 votes)

13% 6) Garrett Wilson Ohio st WR (75 votes)

14% 7) Jermaine Johnson II FSU DE (83 votes)

1% 8) Derek Stingley LSU CB (11 votes)

2% 9) Kyle Hamilton Notre Dame S (14 votes)

0% 10) Another player (4 votes)

21% 11) Trade Pick (123 votes) 565 votes total Vote Now

So let’s see how you did. Don’t be shy. Let us know.

The main goal here for all of us is for the Jets to become a Playoff team in the future with the ultimate goal to lift the Lombardi Trophy in victory. Go Jets.