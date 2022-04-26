Jets Officially Pick Up Quinnen Williams’ Fifth Year Option

The Jets have exercised the fifth year option of defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

The Jets have picked up DT Quinnen Williams' fifth-year option for 2023, per source. So he's locked in on fully-guaranteed money the next two years. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 26, 2022

This was a mere formality as general manager Joe Douglas confirmed back in March that the Jets would be picking up the option.

If you are unfamiliar with the fifth year option, it has been a feature of rookie contracts for more than a decade. Draft picks get four year contracts, but the deals of first round picks come with a team option for the fifth year. The catch is the team must decide whether to pick it up in the offseason between the player’s third and fourth years.

The mechanics of the fifth year option changed with the Collective Bargaining Agreement that was ratified in 2020. The money is now fully guaranteed, and the amount based on performance metrics such as playing time and Pro Bowls. Over the Cap estimates Quinnen’s fifth year option will cost the team $11.5 million in 2023.

This move seemed like a no brainer. While Quinnen might not yet have lived up to the lofty expectations some have put upon him, he still is a very good player, and $11.5 million is a very good value.