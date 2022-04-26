Podcast: Jets NFL Draft Priorities

The 2022 NFL Draft is almost upon us. The New York Jets have numerous choices in front of them. Of course the primary driver of the team’s decisions will be the grades they have on the prospects. The team will only select new players who they have scouted and like. There is more that goes into it than that, though. The players they pick will likely show the team’s priorities. There are numerous paths which the Jets could take to rebuild their team, and those selections could show priorities of the coaching staff and front office.

Today we discuss some of the choices, namely building an offense around Zach Wilson vs. improving the defense, need vs. best player available, and instant impact vs. long term production.

