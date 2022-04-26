New York Jets Flight Connections 4/26/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. There are only two days until the NFL draft. The Deebo news is still swirling around the rumor mill, and ‘favorites’ of the Jets seem to be changing with each passing day now. No one has a clue what’s going on, and that’s exactly how I would like it to be. If the Jets do decide to trade for Deebo Samuel, I think that would do wonders for the Jets, their offense, and Zach Wilson’s growth, as long as trading Elijah Moore isn’t on the table - which I’ve seen on multiple ‘proposals’ thus far. If that were to be the case, I would hope JD realizes the overpay that would be, and looks elsewhere - or drafts a receiver of his own. We’ll see what happens in the next few days. Regardless, I’m sure someone will be disappointed no matter what happens, myself included to some extent. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Mason Smoller - New York Jets Must Attempt to Trade for Deebo Samuel

Scott Thompson - 49ers GM John Lynch says he 'can't ever imagine' parting ways with Deebo Samuel

Peter Panacy - Deebo Samuel trade rumors: 'Jets or bust' for 49ers?

Max Goodman - New York Jets Trade Proposal For San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel Includes WR Elijah Moore

Eric Allen - As Jets Embark on NFL Draft Week, Conversations Could Heat Up

Ryan Dunleavy - Jets, Giants face uneven NFL Draft history with two top-10 picks

Mark Cannizzaro - Jets, Giants may be in for extra precarious 2022 NFL Draft

Mike Rosenstein - NFL Draft 2022: Jets might trade No. 10 pick but have to decide if they want to move up or back | Potential options

Randy Lange - Draft Preview | Wide Receivers: Bountiful Position in Round 1 and Beyond

Ryan Moran - Should the NY Jets target a defensive tackle early in the NFL draft?

Max Goodman - 2022 NFL Draft: New York Jets Could Pick Florida State EDGE Jermaine Johnson Over Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

Michael Nania - Report: NY Jets favoring Jermaine Johnson over Kayvon Thibodeaux at 4

Nathan Smith - Ranking the NY Jets top options in Round 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft

Brian Newsome - 4 safeties the NY Jets can target on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft

Andrew Golden - The stud FS prospect that could be the answer for NY Jets' secondary

David Wyatt-Hupton - My All UDFA Offensive Line-up

NewYorkJets.com - Jets Mock Draft 14.0 | ESPN's Mel Kiper, Todd McShay Combine for CB, WR and Pass Rusher in 3-Round Projection

Mike Rosenstein - NFL Draft 2022: NBC’s Peter King’s latest 1st-round mock projects Jets play it safe with pair of top-10 picks

Karl Rasmussen - Jets news: GM Joe Douglas' bold Zach Wilson take will have fans fired up

Tyler Greenawalt - New York Jets: New Hall of Fame rules could help Joe Klecko

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.