Podcast: Final Jets Mock Draft Monday Before the 2022 NFL Draft

On today’s podcast we break down three recent mock drafts. Over the last few weeks I have spent Mondays breaking down various mocks.

It isn’t that mocks are always completely accurate. They do, however, tend to offer a broad indication of how players are valued. They also take us through certain situations. With the Jets owning two top ten picks and four in the top forty, who they choose with their first selection could have a major impact on the decision making on the rest of their picks.

Today I break down my thoughts on recent mocks by ESPN’s Mel Kiper and Todd McShay, Football Morning in America’s Peter King, and NFL.com’s Chad Reuter. One of these will win the coveted award as my worst Jets mock of 2022, and it has nothing to do with the players selected. Tune in to find out which one.