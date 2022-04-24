New York Jets Flight Connections 04/24/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! Another day, another article examining the Jets’ draft ineptitude. This one is courtesy of the New York Post, who examined the last five years. They concluded that over the last five years the New York Jets were the 29th best team in the NFL at drafting. I suppose that represents progress, as yesterday’s ESPN article concluded the Jets were 32nd (dead last) in the NFL in drafting over the last 10 years. This is hardly news to Jets fans, and largely explains why the Jets own the NFL’s current longest streak without a playoff appearance. Here’s hoping that five years from now the Jets will grade out as an upper echelon team in the draft. Something to aspire to, starting this week.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in April:

Brian Costello - NFL Draft 2022: Jets shouldn't be compelled to pick specialists

Brian Costello - Five-year NFL Draft analysis: Colts, Steelers picked way into elite company

Steve Serby - Todd McShay previews 2022 NFL Draft, Jets and Giants needs

Blake Pace - Why New York Jets Are Perfect Fit For Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux in 2022 NFL Draft

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Could Take Flier on Veteran Earl Thomas in Free Agency

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets ‘Have Made Calls’ on Nebraska WR Samori Toure

Justin Fried - 3 realistic trade packages the NY Jets can offer for Deebo Samuel

Michael Golden - NY Jets 2022 NFL Draft Profile: Georgia safety Lewis Cine

Nathan Smith - Ranking the NY Jets' top 12 needs ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft

Tyler Greenawalt - New York Jets have gotten least value from NFL draft since 2012

Tyler Greenawalt - New York Jets: Joe Douglas channels Ozzie Newsome with draft strategy

Tyler Greenawalt - Jets’ Justin Hardee defends Mekhi Becton for missing voluntary program

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.