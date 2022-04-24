New York Jets Flight Connections 04/24/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! Another day, another article examining the Jets’ draft ineptitude. This one is courtesy of the New York Post, who examined the last five years. They concluded that over the last five years the New York Jets were the 29th best team in the NFL at drafting. I suppose that represents progress, as yesterday’s ESPN article concluded the Jets were 32nd (dead last) in the NFL in drafting over the last 10 years. This is hardly news to Jets fans, and largely explains why the Jets own the NFL’s current longest streak without a playoff appearance. Here’s hoping that five years from now the Jets will grade out as an upper echelon team in the draft. Something to aspire to, starting this week.
Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in April:
Brian Costello - NFL Draft 2022: Jets shouldn't be compelled to pick specialists
Brian Costello - Five-year NFL Draft analysis: Colts, Steelers picked way into elite company
Steve Serby - Todd McShay previews 2022 NFL Draft, Jets and Giants needs
Blake Pace - Why New York Jets Are Perfect Fit For Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux in 2022 NFL Draft
Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Could Take Flier on Veteran Earl Thomas in Free Agency
Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets ‘Have Made Calls’ on Nebraska WR Samori Toure
Justin Fried - 3 realistic trade packages the NY Jets can offer for Deebo Samuel
Michael Golden - NY Jets 2022 NFL Draft Profile: Georgia safety Lewis Cine
Nathan Smith - Ranking the NY Jets' top 12 needs ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft
Tyler Greenawalt - New York Jets have gotten least value from NFL draft since 2012
Tyler Greenawalt - New York Jets: Joe Douglas channels Ozzie Newsome with draft strategy
Tyler Greenawalt - Jets’ Justin Hardee defends Mekhi Becton for missing voluntary program
Here are your missed connections from yesterday.
Enjoy the day everybody.
Poll
If they are available at #4, who is your pick?
-
61%
Kayvon Thibodeaux
-
1%
Evan Neal
-
8%
Iken Ekwonu
-
5%
Travon Walker
-
9%
Ahmad Gardner
-
0%
Charles Cross
-
0%
Kyle Hamilton
-
5%
Jermaine Johnson
-
0%
Jameson Williams
-
1%
Garret Wilson
-
0%
Drake London
-
0%
Some other dude
-
3%
Fred
Loading comments...