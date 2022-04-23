New York Jets Flight Connections 04/23/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! ESPN has come out with an article analyzing and ranking all 32 NFL teams in drafting prowess over the last decade. I’ll give you one guess where the Jets rank. Hint: it begins with a 3 and ends with a 2. Ah, well, hope springs eternal. A new day dawns next Thursday, and perhaps the Jets will begin to rise from the ashes. One can only hope.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Saturday in April:

New York Jets - 2022 NFL Schedule Set to Be Released May 12

Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg and Randy Lange - Are the Jets More Likely to Trade Up or Trade Down in the First Two Rounds of the NFL Draft?

Brian Costello - NFL Draft 2022: Kyle Hamilton not on Jets' safety radar now

Brian Costello - Mekhi Becton's voluntary workout absence not worrying Jets

Brian Costello - Jets could pick Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner at CB, but it's unlikely

DJ Bien-Aime II - Jets' Mekhi Becton missing workouts in April is no big deal

DJ Bien-Aime II - Jets GM Joe Douglas vows to ‘be aggressive’ ahead of NFL draft

ESPN - NFL draft -- Which teams have gotten the best value since 2012? We rank all 32

Max Schneider - Prospects For New York Jets to Target on Day 3 of 2022 NFL Draft

Max Goodman - New York Jets Trade Proposal to Acquire Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

Max Goodman - New York Jets GM Joe Douglas Addresses San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel Trade Rumors

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Insider Reveals Potential Jets Trade Price for Deebo Samuel

Tyler Calvaruso - New York Jets: 5 reasons why Deebo Samuel a perfect fit

David Latham - Deebo Samuel Trade: Top Five Destinations, Ranked

David Wyatt-Hupton - More Draft Thoughts

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Fans Troll Giants for Kadarius Toney Pick Over Elijah Moore

Michael Obermuller - Jets Captain Defends Mekhi Becton’s Absence at Workouts

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets GM Joe Douglas Makes Potentially Fatal Mistake Ahead of Draft

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Proposed Jets, Jags Trade Sends Laviska Shenault, Multiple Picks

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Legend Joe Klecko Has New Life for Hall of Fame Hopes

Phil Sullivan - Jets Make Roster Moves; Curry is Back

Dylan Tereman - JetNation 2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

Mike Mitchell - Why the NY Jets shouldn't draft these 4 top prospects

Nathan Smith - 5 linebackers the NY Jets can target in the 2022 NFL Draft

Nathan Smith - 5 draft prospects the NY Jets could trade back into Round 1 for

Tyler Calvaruso - 2022 NFL draft: 8 dark horse candidates for Jets’ first-round picks

Tyler Calvaruso - 2022 NFL draft: 20 prospects who perfectly fit New York Jets defense

Tyler Greenawalt - New York Jets: 6 potential trade packages for star receivers

Tyler Greenawalt - NFL draft: Ranking the New York Jets’ best seventh-round picks

Tyler Greenawalt - New York Jets: Joe Douglas can’t wait for Carl Lawson’s return

Marty Schupak - Top 3 Draft Prospects By Position

Jenna Lemoncelli - Former Jet Nick Mangold is ‘here’ for Zach Wilson’s new hair

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.