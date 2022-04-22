The 2022 GGN Community Mock Draft Selection Thread 2.0

The 2022 GGN Community Mock Draft is now open. The Jacksonville Jaguars are on the clock. Selections may be made immediately, and as soon as one selection is made the next selection is on the clock. However, NO PICK IS DUE PRIOR TO THURSDAY, MARCH 24 AT 3 A.M. EDT. We’d like to move this along as briskly as possible, so if people are ready to pick right away that’s great, but everybody still gets at least 12 hours from the official opening time of 3 P.M. Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Everybody please note, we have reduced the time for draft picks to 12 hours this year in an effort to keep this moving. We’ll see how this goes. If it becomes obvious too many people are missing picks and the 12 hour time limit is too restrictive we’ll move back to more time next year.
THIS THREAD IS ONLY FOR MAKING SELECTIONS. All other discussions, comments, jokes, etc. belong in the discussion Fanpost linked Here. Anything posted in the comments of this Selection Thread that isn’t a selection will be deleted.
Here is the current draft order. This will change as trades flow in. All trades and selections will be posted in this article.
ROUND 1
1. Jacksonville (WhiskeysRunningLow): Aidan Hutchinson
2. Detroit (JoeyMagz): Kyle Hamilton
3. Houston (GenoTime7): Ikem Ekwonu
4. New York Jets (superhuman): Jermaine Johnson
5. New York Giants (Jeremy J. Jackson): Ahmad Gardner
6. Carolina (Square1): Charles Cross
7. New York Giants (Jeremy J. Jackson): Evan Neal
8. Atlanta (7 to Shea): Kayvon Thibodeaux
9. Seattle (Dilligaf010): Trevor Penning
10. New York Jets (superhuman): Garrett Wilson
11. Washington (Kendrick Hills 10307): Drake London
12. Minnesota (BroNamath): Trent McDuffie
13. Houston (GenoTime7): George Karlaftis
14. Baltimore (superhuman): Travon Walker
15. Philadelphia (Jeremy J. Jackson): Derek Stingley
16. Philadelphia (Jeremy J. Jackson): Treylon Burks
17. Los Angeles Chargers (Traveling Man): Jordan Davis
18. Kansas City (ChadMarsh): Chris Olave
19. Philadelphia (Jeremy J. Jackson): Devin Lloyd
20. Detroit (JoeyMagz): Jameson Williams
21. New England (Dilligaf010): Andrew Booth Jr
22. Green Bay (Ponti): Jahan Dotson
23. Arizona (Canadian Jet): Tyler Linderbaum
24. Dallas (Njb45): Kenyon Green
25. Buffalo (314row4seat9): Zion Johnson
26. Tennessee (newman104): Christian Watson
27. Tampa Bay (RedG33): Tre McBride
28. Green Bay (Ponti): Devonte Wyatt
29. Houston (GenoTime7): Bernhard Raimann
30. Kansas City (ChadMarsh): Daxton Hill
31. Cincinnati (Imacamper): Boye Mafe
32. Detroit (JoeyMagz): David Ojabo
ROUND 2
33. Jacksonville (WhiskeysRunningLow): Nakobe Dean
34. New Orleans (captainspoon): Matt Corral
35. New York Jets (superhuman): Lewis Cine
36. New York Giants (Jeremy J. Jackson): Malik Willis
37. Baltimore (superhuman): Kenny Pickett
38. New York Jets (superhuman): Tyler Smith
39. Chicago (tom spicer): David Bell
40. Seattle (Dilligaf010): Quay Walker
41. Seattle (Dilligaf010): Arnold Ebiketie
42. Indianapolis (shiff71): Skyy Moore
43. Atlanta (Huge Jets Fan): Kaiir Elam
44. Cleveland (Nanananananana): Cameron Thomas
45. Houston (GenoTime7): Breece Hall
46. Minnesota (BroNamath): Leo Chenal
47. Pittsburgh (Njb45): Sam Howell
48. Chicago (tom spicer): John Metchie
49. New Orleans (captainspoon): Daniel Faalele
50. Tampa Bay (RedG33): Chad Muma
51. Philadelphia (Jeremy J. Jackson): Travis Jones
52. Washington (Kendrick Hills 10307): Kyler Gordon
53. Green Bay (Ponti): Nik Bonitto
54. New England (Dilligaf010): Christian Harris
55. Arizona (Canadian Jet): Myjai Sanders
56. Dallas (Njb45): Jaquan Brisker
57. Buffalo (314row4seat9): Roger McCreary
58. Atlanta (Huge Jets Fan): Jalen Tolbert
59. Green Bay (Ponti): Alec Pierce
60. Kansas City (ChadMarsh): Sam Williams
61. San Francisco (The Joe Douglas Runway): Greg Dulcich
62. Atlanta (Huge Jets Fan): Desmond Ridder
63. Cincinnati (Imacamper): Tariq Woolen
64. Denver (GenoTime7): Darrian Beavers
ROUND 3
65. Jacksonville (WhiskeysRunningLow): George Pickens
66. Detroit (JoeyMagz): Carson Strong
67. New York Giants (Jeremy J. Jackson): DeMarvin Leal
68. Houston (GenoTime7): Kerby Joseph
69. New York Jets (superhuman): Calvin Austin
70. Jacksonville (WhiskeysRunningLow): Nicholas Petit-Frere
71. Chicago (tom spicer): Jamaree Salyer
72. Seattle (Dilligaf010): Cam Jurgens
73. Indianapolis (shiff71): Isaiah Likely
74. Kansas City (ChadMarsh): Channing Tindall
75. Denver (GenoTime7): Charlie Kolar
76. New Orleans (captainspoon): Jalen Pitre
77. Minnesota (BroNamath): Kenneth Walker III
78. Houston (GenoTime7): Wan’Dale Robinson
79. Los Angeles Chargers (Traveling Man): Coby Bryant
80. Houston (GenoTime7): Marcus Jones
81. New York Giants (WhiskeysRunningLow): Drake Jackson
82. Atlanta (Huge Jets Fan): Brian Asamoah II
83. Philadelphia (Jeremy J. Jackson): Kingsley Enagbare
84. Pittsburgh (Njb45): Nick Cross
85. New England (Dilligaf010): Sean Rhyan
86. Pittsburgh (Njb45): Tyquan Thornton
87. Arizona (Canadian Jet): Alontae Taylor
88. Dallas (Njb45): Velus Jones Jr
89. Buffalo (314row4seat9): James Cook
90. Tennessee (ChadMarsh): Logan Hall
91. San Francisco (The Joe Douglas Runway): Cole Strange
92. Green Bay (Ponti): Troy Anderson
93. Kansas City (ChadMarsh): Perrion Winfrey
94. Washington (Kendrick Hills 10307): Brian Robinson Jr
95. Cincinnati (Imacamper): Jeremy Ruckert
96. Denver (GenoTime7): Zyon McCollum
97. New Orleans (captainspoon): Khalil Shakir
98. Baltimore (superhuman): John Ridgeway
99. Las Vegas (MacGregor Wells): Isaiah Spiller
100. Houston (GenoTime7): Dohnovan West
101. Baltimore (superhuman): Romeo Doubs
102. Miami (Janksum): Jerome Ford
103. Detroit (JoeyMagz): JoJo Domann
104. Los Angeles Rams (HugeJetsFan): Dylan Parham
105. San Francisco (The Joe Douglas Runway): Jalyn Armour-Davis
ROUND 4
106. Jacksonville (WhiskeysRunningLow): Dameon Pierce
107. Houston (GenoTime7): Cam Taylor-Britt
108. Houston (GenoTime7): D’Marco Jackson
109. Seattle (Dilligaf010): Abraham Lucas
110. Baltimore (superhuman): Aaron Hansford
111. New York Jets (superhuman): Luke Fortner
112. New York Giants (WhiskeysRunningLow): Jalen Wydermyer
113. Pittsburgh (Njb45): Darian Kinnard
114. Kansas City (ChadMarsh): Joshua Williams
115. Denver (GenoTime7): Jelani Woods
116. Denver (GenoTime7): Bryan Cook
117. New England (Dilligaf010): Kevin Austin Jr
118. Cleveland (Nanananananana): Phidarian Mathis
119. Baltimore (superhuman): Jake Ferguson
120. New Orleans (captainspoon): Cade Otton
121. Las Vegas (MacGregor Wells): Chigoziem Okonkwo
122. Indianapolis (shiff71): Martin Emerson
123. Los Angeles Chargers (Traveling Man): D’vonte Price
124. Philadelphia (Jeremy J. Jackson): Damone Clark, Linebacker, LSU
125. Miami (Janksum): Lecitus Smith
126. Las Vegas (MacGregor Wells): Brandon Smith
127. New York Jets (superhuman): Daniel Bellinger
128. Baltimore (superhuman): Damarion Wiliams
129. Dallas (Njb45): Rasheed Walker
130. Buffalo (314row4seat9): Justyn Ross
131. Tennessee (ChadMarsh): Mario Goodrich
132. Green Bay (Ponti): Luke Goedeke
133. Tampa Bay (RedG33): Matt Araiza
134. San Francisco (The Joe Douglas Runway): Josh Paschal
135. Tampa Bay (RedG33): Max Mitchell
136. Cincinnati (Imacamper): Marquis Hayes
137. Carolina (Square1): Thayer Munford
138. Pittsburgh (Njb45): DeAngelo Malone
139. Baltimore (superhuman): Dominique Robinson
140. Green Bay (Ponti): Zach Tom
141. Philadelphia (ChadMarsh): Logan Bruss
142. Los Angeles Rams (HugeJetsFan): Ed Ingram
143. Tennessee (ChadMarsh): Akayleb Evans
ROUND 5
144. Carolina (Square1): Aqeel Glass
145. Denver (GenoTime7): Derion Kendrick
146. New York Jets (superhuman): Pierre Strong
147. New York Giants (WhiskeysRunningLow): Verone McKinley III
148. Chicago (tom spicer): Justin Shaffer
149. Carolina (Square1): Tyler Badie
150. Chicago (tom spicer): Rachaad White
151. Atlanta (Huge Jets Fan): Zamir White
152. Seattle (Dilligaf010): Max Borghi
153. Seattle (Dilligaf010): Tariq Castro-Fields
154. Philadelphia (ChadMarsh): Joshua Ezeudu
155. Dallas (Njb45): Neil Farrell Jr
156. Minnesota (BroNamath): Kellen Diesch
157. Jacksonville (WhiskeysRunningLow): Alex Lindstrom
158. Miami (Janksum): Matt Henningsen
159. Indianapolis (shiff71): Jack Coan
160. Los Angeles Chargers (Traveling Man): Tyler Allgeier
161. New Orleans (captainspoon): Malcolm Rodriguez
162. Baltimore (superhuman): J.T. Woods
163. New York Jets (superhuman): Eyioma Uwazurike
164. Las Vegas (MacGregor Wells): Zachary Carter
165. Las Vegas (MacGregor Wells): Bo Melton
166. Philadelphia (ChadMarsh): Damarri Mathis
167. Dallas (Njb45): Erik Ezukanma
168. Buffalo (314row4seat9): Adam Anderson
169. Tennessee (ChadMarsh): Terrel Bernard
170. New England (Dilligaf010): Slade Bolden
171. Green Bay (Ponti): Dane Belton
172. San Francisco (The Joe Douglas Runway): Jayden Peevy
173. New York Giants (WhiskeysRunningLow): Josh Jobe
174. Cincinnati (Imacamper): Tycen Anderson
175. Los Angeles Rams (HugeJetsFan): Danny Gray
176. Dallas (Njb45): Alex Wright
177. Detroit (JoeyMagz): Cade Mays
178. Dallas (Njb45): Austin Allen
179. Indianapolis (shiff71): Kyren Williams
ROUND 6
180. Jacksonville (WhiskeysRunningLow): Smoke Monday
181. Kansas City (ChadMarsh): Jerrion Ealy
182. New York Giants (WhiskeysRunningLow): ZaQuandre White
183. Houston (GenoTime7): Tyler Goodson
184. Minnesota (BroNamath): Michael Clemons
185. Buffalo (314row4seat9):
186. Chicago (MacGregor Wells):
187. Kansas City (ChadMarsh):
188. Jacksonville (WhiskeysRunningLow):
189. Washington (Kendrick Hills 10307):
190. Atlanta (Huge Jets Fan):
191. Minnesota (Njb45):
192. Minnesota (Njb45):
193. Dallas (Njb45):
194. Baltimore (superhuman):
195. Los Angeles Chargers (Traveling Man):
196. Baltimore (superhuman):
197. Jacksonville (WhiskeysRunningLow):
198. Jacksonville (WhiskeysRunningLow):
199. Carolina (Square1):
200. New York Jets (superhuman):
201. Arizona (Canadian Jet):
202. Cleveland (Nanananananana):
203. Buffalo (314row4seat9):
204. Tennessee (ChadMarsh):
205. Houston (GenoTime7):
206. Denver (GenoTime7):
207. Houston (GenoTime7):
208. Pittsburgh (Njb45):
209. Cincinnati (Imacamper):
210. New York Jets (superhuman):
211. Los Angeles Rams (HugeJetsFan):
212. Los Angeles Rams (HugeJetsFan):
213. Atlanta (Huge Jets Fan):
214. Los Angeles Chargers (Traveling Man):
215. Arizona (Canadian Jet):
216. Indianapolis (Dilligaf010):
217. Tampa Bay (RedG33):
218. Los Angeles Rams (HugeJetsFan):
219. Tennessee (ChadMarsh):
220. San Francisco (The Joe Douglas Runway):
221. San Francisco (The Joe Douglas Runway):
Teams without a first round selection:
Chicago (tom spicer)
Cleveland (Nanananananana)
Denver (GenoTime7)
Indianapolis (shiff71)
San Francisco (The Joe Douglas Runway)
Teams without a first or second round selection:
Las Vegas (MacGregor Wells)
Los Angeles Rams (HugeJetsFan)
Miami (Janksum)
TRADES
- Chiefs trade 2022 pick 29, pick 94 and pick 121 to Steelers for 2022 pick 20
- Texans trade Brandin Cooks to Browns for 2022 pick 78 and pick 99
- Saints trade 2022 pick 18 to Lions for 2022 pick 34, pick 97, 2023 1st round pick acquired from Rams and 2023 Lions 5th round pick
- Ravens trade Tyler Huntley to Seahawks for Phil Haynes and 2022 Pick 229
- Lions trade 2022 picks 18, 181, and 217 to Chiefs for 2022 picks 20 and 103
- Steelers trade 2022 pick 29 and a 2023 5th to Texans for 2022 pick 99 and Laremy Tunsil
- Texans trade 2022 pick 37 to Ravens for 2022 pick 45 and pick 100
- Commanders trade 2022 pick 47 and pick 113 to Steelers for 2022 pick 52 and pick 94
- Chiefs trade 2022 picks 50, 135 and 217 to Buccaneers for 2022 picks 60, 91 and 248.
- Chiefs trade 2022 picks 62, 243 and 251 to Falcons for 2022 picks 74 and 114
- Raiders trade 2022 pick 86 to Steelers for 2022 picks 99 and 121
- Saints trade 2022 picks 98 and 101 to Ravens for 2022 pick 76
- Chiefs trade 2022 pick 91 to 49ers for 2022 picks 93 and 187
- Patriots trade 2022 picks 127, 200 and 210 to Jets for 2022 pick 117
- Eagles trade picks 2022 picks 162 and 194 to Ravens for 2022 pick 141
