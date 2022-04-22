The 2022 GGN Community Mock Draft Selection Thread 2.0

The 2022 GGN Community Mock Draft is now open. The Jacksonville Jaguars are on the clock. Selections may be made immediately, and as soon as one selection is made the next selection is on the clock. However, NO PICK IS DUE PRIOR TO THURSDAY, MARCH 24 AT 3 A.M. EDT. We’d like to move this along as briskly as possible, so if people are ready to pick right away that’s great, but everybody still gets at least 12 hours from the official opening time of 3 P.M. Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Everybody please note, we have reduced the time for draft picks to 12 hours this year in an effort to keep this moving. We’ll see how this goes. If it becomes obvious too many people are missing picks and the 12 hour time limit is too restrictive we’ll move back to more time next year.

THIS THREAD IS ONLY FOR MAKING SELECTIONS. All other discussions, comments, jokes, etc. belong in the discussion Fanpost linked Here. Anything posted in the comments of this Selection Thread that isn’t a selection will be deleted.

Here is the current draft order. This will change as trades flow in. All trades and selections will be posted in this article.

ROUND 1

1. Jacksonville (WhiskeysRunningLow): Aidan Hutchinson

2. Detroit (JoeyMagz): Kyle Hamilton

3. Houston (GenoTime7): Ikem Ekwonu

4. New York Jets (superhuman): Jermaine Johnson

5. New York Giants (Jeremy J. Jackson): Ahmad Gardner

6. Carolina (Square1): Charles Cross

7. New York Giants (Jeremy J. Jackson): Evan Neal

8. Atlanta (7 to Shea): Kayvon Thibodeaux

9. Seattle (Dilligaf010): Trevor Penning

10. New York Jets (superhuman): Garrett Wilson

11. Washington (Kendrick Hills 10307): Drake London

12. Minnesota (BroNamath): Trent McDuffie

13. Houston (GenoTime7): George Karlaftis

14. Baltimore (superhuman): Travon Walker

15. Philadelphia (Jeremy J. Jackson): Derek Stingley

16. Philadelphia (Jeremy J. Jackson): Treylon Burks

17. Los Angeles Chargers (Traveling Man): Jordan Davis

18. Kansas City (ChadMarsh): Chris Olave

19. Philadelphia (Jeremy J. Jackson): Devin Lloyd

20. Detroit (JoeyMagz): Jameson Williams

21. New England (Dilligaf010): Andrew Booth Jr

22. Green Bay (Ponti): Jahan Dotson

23. Arizona (Canadian Jet): Tyler Linderbaum

24. Dallas (Njb45): Kenyon Green

25. Buffalo (314row4seat9): Zion Johnson

26. Tennessee (newman104): Christian Watson

27. Tampa Bay (RedG33): Tre McBride

28. Green Bay (Ponti): Devonte Wyatt

29. Houston (GenoTime7): Bernhard Raimann

30. Kansas City (ChadMarsh): Daxton Hill

31. Cincinnati (Imacamper): Boye Mafe

32. Detroit (JoeyMagz): David Ojabo

ROUND 2

33. Jacksonville (WhiskeysRunningLow): Nakobe Dean

34. New Orleans (captainspoon): Matt Corral

35. New York Jets (superhuman): Lewis Cine

36. New York Giants (Jeremy J. Jackson): Malik Willis

37. Baltimore (superhuman): Kenny Pickett

38. New York Jets (superhuman): Tyler Smith

39. Chicago (tom spicer): David Bell

40. Seattle (Dilligaf010): Quay Walker

41. Seattle (Dilligaf010): Arnold Ebiketie

42. Indianapolis (shiff71): Skyy Moore

43. Atlanta (Huge Jets Fan): Kaiir Elam

44. Cleveland (Nanananananana): Cameron Thomas

45. Houston (GenoTime7): Breece Hall

46. Minnesota (BroNamath): Leo Chenal

47. Pittsburgh (Njb45): Sam Howell

48. Chicago (tom spicer): John Metchie

49. New Orleans (captainspoon): Daniel Faalele

50. Tampa Bay (RedG33): Chad Muma

51. Philadelphia (Jeremy J. Jackson): Travis Jones

52. Washington (Kendrick Hills 10307): Kyler Gordon

53. Green Bay (Ponti): Nik Bonitto

54. New England (Dilligaf010): Christian Harris

55. Arizona (Canadian Jet): Myjai Sanders

56. Dallas (Njb45): Jaquan Brisker

57. Buffalo (314row4seat9): Roger McCreary

58. Atlanta (Huge Jets Fan): Jalen Tolbert

59. Green Bay (Ponti): Alec Pierce

60. Kansas City (ChadMarsh): Sam Williams

61. San Francisco (The Joe Douglas Runway): Greg Dulcich

62. Atlanta (Huge Jets Fan): Desmond Ridder

63. Cincinnati (Imacamper): Tariq Woolen

64. Denver (GenoTime7): Darrian Beavers

ROUND 3

65. Jacksonville (WhiskeysRunningLow): George Pickens

66. Detroit (JoeyMagz): Carson Strong

67. New York Giants (Jeremy J. Jackson): DeMarvin Leal

68. Houston (GenoTime7): Kerby Joseph

69. New York Jets (superhuman): Calvin Austin

70. Jacksonville (WhiskeysRunningLow): Nicholas Petit-Frere

71. Chicago (tom spicer): Jamaree Salyer

72. Seattle (Dilligaf010): Cam Jurgens

73. Indianapolis (shiff71): Isaiah Likely

74. Kansas City (ChadMarsh): Channing Tindall

75. Denver (GenoTime7): Charlie Kolar

76. New Orleans (captainspoon): Jalen Pitre

77. Minnesota (BroNamath): Kenneth Walker III

78. Houston (GenoTime7): Wan’Dale Robinson

79. Los Angeles Chargers (Traveling Man): Coby Bryant

80. Houston (GenoTime7): Marcus Jones

81. New York Giants (WhiskeysRunningLow): Drake Jackson

82. Atlanta (Huge Jets Fan): Brian Asamoah II

83. Philadelphia (Jeremy J. Jackson): Kingsley Enagbare

84. Pittsburgh (Njb45): Nick Cross

85. New England (Dilligaf010): Sean Rhyan

86. Pittsburgh (Njb45): Tyquan Thornton

87. Arizona (Canadian Jet): Alontae Taylor

88. Dallas (Njb45): Velus Jones Jr

89. Buffalo (314row4seat9): James Cook

90. Tennessee (ChadMarsh): Logan Hall

91. San Francisco (The Joe Douglas Runway): Cole Strange

92. Green Bay (Ponti): Troy Anderson

93. Kansas City (ChadMarsh): Perrion Winfrey

94. Washington (Kendrick Hills 10307): Brian Robinson Jr

95. Cincinnati (Imacamper): Jeremy Ruckert

96. Denver (GenoTime7): Zyon McCollum

97. New Orleans (captainspoon): Khalil Shakir

98. Baltimore (superhuman): John Ridgeway

99. Las Vegas (MacGregor Wells): Isaiah Spiller

100. Houston (GenoTime7): Dohnovan West

101. Baltimore (superhuman): Romeo Doubs

102. Miami (Janksum): Jerome Ford

103. Detroit (JoeyMagz): JoJo Domann

104. Los Angeles Rams (HugeJetsFan): Dylan Parham

105. San Francisco (The Joe Douglas Runway): Jalyn Armour-Davis

ROUND 4

106. Jacksonville (WhiskeysRunningLow): Dameon Pierce

107. Houston (GenoTime7): Cam Taylor-Britt

108. Houston (GenoTime7): D’Marco Jackson

109. Seattle (Dilligaf010): Abraham Lucas

110. Baltimore (superhuman): Aaron Hansford

111. New York Jets (superhuman): Luke Fortner

112. New York Giants (WhiskeysRunningLow): Jalen Wydermyer

113. Pittsburgh (Njb45): Darian Kinnard

114. Kansas City (ChadMarsh): Joshua Williams

115. Denver (GenoTime7): Jelani Woods

116. Denver (GenoTime7): Bryan Cook

117. New England (Dilligaf010): Kevin Austin Jr

118. Cleveland (Nanananananana): Phidarian Mathis

119. Baltimore (superhuman): Jake Ferguson

120. New Orleans (captainspoon): Cade Otton

121. Las Vegas (MacGregor Wells): Chigoziem Okonkwo

122. Indianapolis (shiff71): Martin Emerson

123. Los Angeles Chargers (Traveling Man): D’vonte Price

124. Philadelphia (Jeremy J. Jackson): Damone Clark, Linebacker, LSU

125. Miami (Janksum): Lecitus Smith

126. Las Vegas (MacGregor Wells): Brandon Smith

127. New York Jets (superhuman): Daniel Bellinger

128. Baltimore (superhuman): Damarion Wiliams

129. Dallas (Njb45): Rasheed Walker

130. Buffalo (314row4seat9): Justyn Ross

131. Tennessee (ChadMarsh): Mario Goodrich

132. Green Bay (Ponti): Luke Goedeke

133. Tampa Bay (RedG33): Matt Araiza

134. San Francisco (The Joe Douglas Runway): Josh Paschal

135. Tampa Bay (RedG33): Max Mitchell

136. Cincinnati (Imacamper): Marquis Hayes

137. Carolina (Square1): Thayer Munford

138. Pittsburgh (Njb45): DeAngelo Malone

139. Baltimore (superhuman): Dominique Robinson

140. Green Bay (Ponti): Zach Tom

141. Philadelphia (ChadMarsh): Logan Bruss

142. Los Angeles Rams (HugeJetsFan): Ed Ingram

143. Tennessee (ChadMarsh): Akayleb Evans

ROUND 5

144. Carolina (Square1): Aqeel Glass

145. Denver (GenoTime7): Derion Kendrick

146. New York Jets (superhuman): Pierre Strong

147. New York Giants (WhiskeysRunningLow): Verone McKinley III

148. Chicago (tom spicer): Justin Shaffer

149. Carolina (Square1): Tyler Badie

150. Chicago (tom spicer): Rachaad White

151. Atlanta (Huge Jets Fan): Zamir White

152. Seattle (Dilligaf010): Max Borghi

153. Seattle (Dilligaf010): Tariq Castro-Fields

154. Philadelphia (ChadMarsh): Joshua Ezeudu

155. Dallas (Njb45): Neil Farrell Jr

156. Minnesota (BroNamath): Kellen Diesch

157. Jacksonville (WhiskeysRunningLow): Alex Lindstrom

158. Miami (Janksum): Matt Henningsen

159. Indianapolis (shiff71): Jack Coan

160. Los Angeles Chargers (Traveling Man): Tyler Allgeier

161. New Orleans (captainspoon): Malcolm Rodriguez

162. Baltimore (superhuman): J.T. Woods

163. New York Jets (superhuman): Eyioma Uwazurike

164. Las Vegas (MacGregor Wells): Zachary Carter

165. Las Vegas (MacGregor Wells): Bo Melton

166. Philadelphia (ChadMarsh): Damarri Mathis

167. Dallas (Njb45): Erik Ezukanma

168. Buffalo (314row4seat9): Adam Anderson

169. Tennessee (ChadMarsh): Terrel Bernard

170. New England (Dilligaf010): Slade Bolden

171. Green Bay (Ponti): Dane Belton

172. San Francisco (The Joe Douglas Runway): Jayden Peevy

173. New York Giants (WhiskeysRunningLow): Josh Jobe

174. Cincinnati (Imacamper): Tycen Anderson

175. Los Angeles Rams (HugeJetsFan): Danny Gray

176. Dallas (Njb45): Alex Wright

177. Detroit (JoeyMagz): Cade Mays

178. Dallas (Njb45): Austin Allen

179. Indianapolis (shiff71): Kyren Williams

ROUND 6

180. Jacksonville (WhiskeysRunningLow): Smoke Monday

181. Kansas City (ChadMarsh): Jerrion Ealy

182. New York Giants (WhiskeysRunningLow): ZaQuandre White

183. Houston (GenoTime7): Tyler Goodson

184. Minnesota (BroNamath): Michael Clemons

185. Buffalo (314row4seat9):

186. Chicago (MacGregor Wells):

187. Kansas City (ChadMarsh):

188. Jacksonville (WhiskeysRunningLow):

189. Washington (Kendrick Hills 10307):

190. Atlanta (Huge Jets Fan):

191. Minnesota (Njb45):

192. Minnesota (Njb45):

193. Dallas (Njb45):

194. Baltimore (superhuman):

195. Los Angeles Chargers (Traveling Man):

196. Baltimore (superhuman):

197. Jacksonville (WhiskeysRunningLow):

198. Jacksonville (WhiskeysRunningLow):

199. Carolina (Square1):

200. New York Jets (superhuman):

201. Arizona (Canadian Jet):

202. Cleveland (Nanananananana):

203. Buffalo (314row4seat9):

204. Tennessee (ChadMarsh):

205. Houston (GenoTime7):

206. Denver (GenoTime7):

207. Houston (GenoTime7):

208. Pittsburgh (Njb45):

209. Cincinnati (Imacamper):

210. New York Jets (superhuman):

211. Los Angeles Rams (HugeJetsFan):

212. Los Angeles Rams (HugeJetsFan):

213. Atlanta (Huge Jets Fan):

214. Los Angeles Chargers (Traveling Man):

215. Arizona (Canadian Jet):

216. Indianapolis (Dilligaf010):

217. Tampa Bay (RedG33):

218. Los Angeles Rams (HugeJetsFan):

219. Tennessee (ChadMarsh):

220. San Francisco (The Joe Douglas Runway):

221. San Francisco (The Joe Douglas Runway):

Teams without a first round selection:

Chicago (tom spicer)

Cleveland (Nanananananana)

Denver (GenoTime7)

Indianapolis (shiff71)

San Francisco (The Joe Douglas Runway)

Teams without a first or second round selection:

Las Vegas (MacGregor Wells)

Los Angeles Rams (HugeJetsFan)

Miami (Janksum)

TRADES